Heatwave advisory issued

Nagarkurnool: “With summer temperatures soaring, special precautions must be taken to avoid heatstroke, especially for young children and the elderly,” stated Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh.

On Monday, the Collector attended an awareness meeting on heatstroke prevention organised by the District Medical and Health Department at the conference hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex in Nagarkurnool. Additional Collectors Amrendar and Devasahayam were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector urged people to stay alert as high temperatures are being recorded across the district. He advised avoiding outdoor activities between 12 noon and 3 pm, when heat intensity peaks.

He emphasized the importance of wearing light and cotton clothing, drinking plenty of water and fruit juices, using umbrellas or towels for protection, and always wearing footwear when going outside.

“The public is also advised to limit consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and soft drinks, and to avoid heavy, protein-rich foods during peak summer. Those feeling unwell due to the heat should immediately visit the nearest Primary Health Centre for medical assistance,” he said.

He further ordered that drinking water facilities be arranged at all government offices and that workers under employment guarantee schemes, farmers, construction laborers, and others working outdoors should be provided with adequate shade, drinking water, and ORS packets at their work sites.