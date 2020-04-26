Heatwave continues in Hyderabad, records highest temperature of season

Hyderabad continues to reel under intense heatwave with the temperature touching 41-degree celsius in several areas and the mercury staying above 40 degree celsius in some areas on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the average temperature in the city was recorded at 40.7-degree Celsius, highest in the season. While the minimum temperature recorded on Friday night was 26.4 degree Celsius.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society stated that Seethapalmandi recorded the highest temperature of 41.3 degree Celsius, followed by Musheerabad at 41.2 degree Celsius, Charminar 41.1 degree Celsius and Secunderabad 41 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD stated that the temperatures are likely to hover around 40-41 degree celsius. On the other hand, the city is also likely to witness rain during the evenings in the next three days.