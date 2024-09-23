Live
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 11 Districts in Telangana on Monday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for 11 districts of Telangana on Monday, September 23, 2024. The affected districts include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet.
According to the daily bulletin, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated locations within these districts. In Hyderabad, the weather for the next 24 hours is expected to remain cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, while the minimum could drop to 22°C.
On Sunday, Hyderabad witnessed scattered showers across various parts of the city. Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) indicated that Bandlaguda recorded the highest rainfall at 21.5 mm, followed by 17.8 mm in Saroornagar, 17.5 mm in Hayathnagar, 14 mm in Vanasthalipuram, 11 mm in LB Nagar, 8.3 mm in Chandrayangutta, and 6.5 mm in Malakpet.
Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for Monday.