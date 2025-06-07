Heavy Rain causes disruptions in Hyderabad city

Heavy rain swept through various parts of the city on Saturday afternoon, affecting areas such as Borabanda, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, and Mehdipatnam. The downpour led to significant waterlogging on the roads, causing inconvenience for motorists.

Many found themselves drenched as they navigated the wet streets, while two-wheeler riders sought shelter under flyovers in certain locations. Traffic congestion was reported in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, with vehicles moving slowly.