Heavy Rains disrupt daily life!

Gadwal: Heavy rains in the early hours of Tuesday in the Alampur constituency brought to light several critical issues related to infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and the socio-economic impact on the local population. Streams and water bodies overflowed, leading to disruptions in transportation and connectivity to several villages in the Constituency including the Aija mandal and surrounding villages.

The flooding of the main road connecting Raichur in Karnataka to Alampur due to the overflow of the Pedda Vagu stream highlighted the inadequate infrastructure resilience in the region.

The flooding led to the isolation of several villages, including Tupatrala, Medikonda, Pulikal, Chinna Tandrapadu, Venisompuram, and Keshavaram. Residents in these areas found themselves stranded, unable to access essential services or travel to work.

Moreover, farmers reported that their crops, which were in the growth phase, have been submerged by the sudden influx of water. This has led to an estimated loss of up to Rs 40,000 per acre.

In the aftermath of the rains, there have been calls from parents in the affected villages for the closure of schools in areas where streams and rivulets have overflowed.

Meanwhile, Congress Party State Spokesperson Shekshawali Achari criticised the previous BRS government for its lack of development over the past decade. He stated that, despite being in power for ten years, the government failed to sanction even a single bridge, despite preparing estimates.

Achari pointed out that Aija is a major mandal in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and serves as a key road link to three states. However, the construction of a crucial bridge over the Aija Pedda Vaagu was neglected.

Achari accused the previous government officials and real estate businessmen of colluding to prevent the bridge’s construction. “Due to this negligence, even minor rains cause the streams to overflow, halting all transportation,” he said. He promised that the construction of the Aija Pedda Vaagu bridge and other essential infrastructure projects in the Alampur constituency would be undertaken on behalf of Sampath Kumar.