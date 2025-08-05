Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana and Rayalaseema

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to hit northern Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) due to a surface depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. Officials from the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department have warned that coastal regions and Rayalaseema will experience significant rainfall, with warnings of heavy showers in various locations throughout the district.

The meteorological department has indicated that rain is likely to persist in Rayalaseema and along the south coast until Friday, urging residents to remain vigilant due to the possibility of thundershowers in Manyam and Alluri districts.

In Telangana, light to moderate rains are expected over the next three days, attributed to the same surface depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has reported that thundershowers are anticipated today and tomorrow, with moderate to heavy rainfall possible in numerous districts. A yellow alert has been issued for 13 districts today and 12 districts tomorrow, following moderate to heavy rains that affected several areas, including Hyderabad, on Monday.

Reports indicate that cumulonimbus clouds led to heavy rainfall across Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts from noon until eight o'clock on Monday. Streets flooded, resembling ponds, creating significant traffic disruptions as commuters tried to return home. Many employees in the IT corridor remained at work until 7 PM due to the adverse conditions.

Additionally, a palm tree was struck by lightning near Lanko Hills in Khajaguda, causing panic among local residents. Flooding was reported in low-lying areas of Hyderabad and the adjoining Rangareddy districts, with the highest rainfall recorded at 15.1 cm in the Mahadevpur GHMC division and 12.4 cm in Banjara Hills. Hyderabad Metro stations and trains were heavily congested with passengers as they sought alternative transport amid the deluge.