Heavy rains lash Karimnagar, water projects brimming

Karimnagar: Erstwhile Karimnagar district witnessed continuous rain since Thursday evening throwing life out of gear.

Power supply was interrupted and roads were damaged in many places. People came out for various tasks after rains stopped on Friday morning to afternoon. In many villages, people were warned to be vigilant.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that a call centre was set up at the Collectorate to address emergencies. He requested public to contact the toll free number 1800 425-4731 in case they need any assistance.

In Karimnagar city, water has accumulated in pits due to four days of rain and mosquitoes are breeding and due to death of pigs in many colonies turned stinky, residents complained.

Peddapally District Collector Muzammil Khan ordered the officials to remain alert in view of heavy rains. The Collector inspected the areas which were hit by floods last year. He directed the officials to be vigilant to carry out relief measures in case of floods this year.

Due to incessant rains, the water level of the projects in joint Karimnagar district was going up. The water capacity of Mid Manair Raju Rajeswara barrage was 27.50 tmc and now it has reached 15.4 tmc. The water capacity of LMD is 24.03 tmc while it is currently at 15.8 tmc, the water capacity of Yellampalli Sripada project is 20.17 tmc while it is currently at 15.17 tmc.

Ramadugu mandal recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Friday morning as 21.35 cm rainfall was recorded in the mandal and 14.38 cm rainfall was recorded in Gangadhara. With heavy rainfall in Karimnagar city all the roads in Mukarampura, Jyotinagar, Ramnagar, Vidyanagar, Bus Stand, Collectorate Road and Tirumala Nagar areas were flooded. Jagitial-Vemulawada road was closed at Satraj village and the traffic on this route came to a standstill.

Due to high rainfall in Parvati (Sundilla) catchment area, floodgates were opened to release flood water into Godavari River, informed Executive Engineer Irrigation Division No.3, Ramagundam, Sardar Omkar Singh said.

Meanwhile, the former Minister Manthani MLA Duddulu Sridhar Babu has been monitoring the rain situation and alerting the officials.