Heavy rains lash state

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city and across several districts on Thursday, throwing life out of gear at many places.

In Hyderabad, various areas received heavy rainfall, bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill. Authorities instructed GHMC and HYDRAA officials to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to address any potential floods.

Several parts of the city witnessed torrential downpours, with localities such as Hayath Nagar, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram among the worst affected. The intense showers caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and severely disrupted daily life. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Hayathnagar received 112.8 mm of rainfall on Thursday.

Medak district also received heavy rains. Within four hours of time, the district received 17.5 centimetres of rainfall. There was 9.5 cm rain in Rajipally, 8.1 cm in Patur. Roads were full of flood waters leading to inconvenience to the motorists. Flood water entered several houses in low- lying areas. Normal life was affected because of sudden downpour. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district also witnessed heavy downpour.