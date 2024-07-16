Heavy Rains Predicted in AP and Telangana amid low pressure area

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in North and North-Eastern Telangana districts for the next five days amid formation of a low pressure system along with a shear zone in the South East and West Bay of Bengal.

In light of the forecast, officials have cautioned residents of potential flooding in low-lying areas and issued orange warnings to several districts. Heavy rain has already caused disruption in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, with Hussain Sagar turning into a full-fledged lake.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is also bracing for heavy rainfall, with streams and rivers already overflowing in many districts. The Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains across the state, particularly in Alluri and Manyam districts. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore due to strong gales along the coast.

In response to the weather alert, authorities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains. Residents are being urged to stay vigilant and stay safe during this period of inclement weather.