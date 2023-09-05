Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Telangana

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains lashing many parts of Telangana, the government on Tuesday announced a holiday for educational institutions in many districts including Hyderabad. To this extent, the Collectors of the respective districts have issued orders. Holidays were given to educational institutions in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri and Vikarabad districts.



On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that there will be heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning in many districts of the state. Red alert has been issued for seven districts, orange alert for 17 districts and yellow alert for 9 districts.

Red alert districts: Hyderabad, Medak, Medchal, Malkajigiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Orange Alert: Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Manchyryala, Mulugu, Narayanapet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirisilla, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda.

Yellow Alert: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Jogulamba, Gadwala, Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vanaparthi.