Live
- Gujarat: 2 killed, 3 injured in Tapi factory blast
- Bring Anti coversion bill in AP
- We did not know BJP is so weak. Scared of INDIA bloc. Oppn on the name Bharat instead of India
- TTD governing body meets, takes crucial decision
- Will Govt bring bill to change the name India into Bharat?
- K’taka Lokayukta special court issues non bailable warrant against Sasikala, Ilavarasi
- Education Minister extends Teachers’ Day greetings
- Odisha BJP lays out road map for next polls
- NAFFCO to set up its facility in Telangana
- Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Just In
Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Telangana
Holidays were given to educational institutions in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri and Vikarabad districts
Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains lashing many parts of Telangana, the government on Tuesday announced a holiday for educational institutions in many districts including Hyderabad. To this extent, the Collectors of the respective districts have issued orders. Holidays were given to educational institutions in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri and Vikarabad districts.
On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that there will be heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning in many districts of the state. Red alert has been issued for seven districts, orange alert for 17 districts and yellow alert for 9 districts.
Red alert districts: Hyderabad, Medak, Medchal, Malkajigiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.
Orange Alert: Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Manchyryala, Mulugu, Narayanapet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirisilla, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda.
Yellow Alert: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Jogulamba, Gadwala, Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vanaparthi.