Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 5 days

Hyderabad: It is known that it has been raining in Telangana for two or three days. Recently Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced high alert and warned that heavy rains will occur in many districts of the State for the next five days. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning are likely to occur in some districts.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the wake of heavy rains till October 3. It has been said that the sky will be cloudy in Hyderabad and there is a chance of rain. People have been warned to be alert in the wake of heavy rains.
