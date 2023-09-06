Heavy rains to pour in Telangana today

Hyderabad: Heavy rains are flooding Telangana. Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that there will be heavy rains in the state for the next five days. It revealed that a low pressure has formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal and another low pressure has formed in the west central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, rains will occur in many districts of the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be rains with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning in many districts on Wednesday. Khammam, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains.

According to the Meteorological Department, 20 percent more rainfall has been recorded in this rainy season. It has been revealed that the average rainfall of the state from June 1 to September 5 was 603.2 mm... so far 723.1 mm of rainfall has been recorded.