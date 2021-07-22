Heavy rains trigger landslide on Yadadri road

Heavy rains triggered landslide here on second ghat road of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Thursday. Boulders rolled down on the road due to which, the traffic towards the temple has been halted. No casualties have been reported in the incident.



However, the devotees are being allowed through the first ghat road of the temple.



Later, the Yadadri temple staff swung into action and launched efforts to remove the boulders with the help of earth movers. The staff also alerted the devotees to be careful about the landslides.

