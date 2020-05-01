Heavy winds, rains, and stormy weather witnessed across Mahabubnagar district

Heavy winds are laden with hail storms and rain witnesses across various parts of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. With this, the paddy farmers and mango farmers faced many problems struggling to save their crops on Friday.

The mango farmers in Balanagar, Jadcherla, Bhootpur, Rajapur, and Nawabpet mandals of Mahabubnagar concerned over mangos falling onto the ground unable to withstand the heavy storms and winds.

The Paddy farmers who had brought their paddy for sale in Kalwakurthy market had to struggle to cover their paddy produce from getting drenched in the sudden rains. In Gadwal, heavy winds have destroyed the mango and orange plantation crops causing huge damage.

On the other hand, disaster management has alerted the authorities over the rains in the next 48 hours due to low pressures in the Bay of Bengal.