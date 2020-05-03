Here's how you can apply for e-passes to return to your native places from Telangana

Here's a piece of great news for the number of persons especially for migrants who stranded in Telangana and want to return to their native places. Due to the lockdown announced by the government, many people from various states stuck here in the state with no work.

For those who want to return for their homes in other states, they can get e-pass from the police. With respect to it, the director-general of Police M Mahender Reddy said "Dear Citizens Who Got Stranded in Telangana due to #LockDown & want to leave for their Homes in other States in India can Apply for E-PASS by submitting required information @ the given link. https://tsp.koopid.ai/epass After due verification ur E-PASS will b sent to u, to move ahead," taking to his Twitter handle.

Dear Citizens Who Got Stranded in Telangana due to #LockDown & want to leave for their Homes in other States in India can Apply for E-PASS by submitting required information @ the given link.https://t.co/WCLZ5nScIl

After due verification ur E-PASS will b sent to u,to move ahead. pic.twitter.com/yasu3Ck3YG — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 2, 2020





Those who have already applied,will receive E-PASS at the earliest possible hour. Due to heavy load of hits

some issues still persist & our teams are on it to restore the services by best.

Hope u all understand the concern behind this inititation & u all are requested to support. — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 3, 2020

To apply for e-pass, a person should register themselves on tsp.koopid.ai/epass and they will be issued in a few hours. It is notified that the passes will be issued for those who want to travel using transport other than train.

And those who want to go by train need to wait for some time until the assessment of the number of people in need of the service and their present locations to facilitate a smooth journey.