Heritage week gets underway at Ramappa

Mulugu: The onus is one everyone to transmit the heritage and culture to the future generations, Mulugu district collector S Krishna Aditya said. Launching the World Heritage Week organised by the Archaeological Survey of India, Hyderabad Circle, at Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Palampet village on Saturday, he heaped praise on Kakatiya sculptural elegance that continues to allure the people even after eight centuries. "Tourist footfall increased leaps and bounds in Mulugu district and as well as in Telangana ever since the Ramappa Temple was bestowed with the World heritage Site by the UNESCO," the Collector said.

The Collector sought the support of the people in conserving the cultural and architectural heritage of the Kakatiya era. The locals should have a thorough knowledge of Ramappa and other temples in the region so that they could spread the architectural elegance of Kakatiya kings, he said. Earlier, the Collector inaugurated the Photo Exhibition of World Heritage Sites in India. Prof. M Pandu Ranga Rao of Kakatiya Heritage Trust said that they would organise Heritage Week and Ramappa Fest every year with the cooperation of the State Government. He appealed to tourists to help the temple management in protecting the archaeological monuments. Kakatiya University Prof Vijay Babu, Archaeological department DE Chandrakanth, CA Mallesh, garden foreman Pradeep Babu, Palampet Sarpanch D Rajitha and scores of schoolchildren were among others present.