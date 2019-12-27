Heroin, ganja seized; 3 held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissionerate's Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths of Malkajgiri along with the Kushaiguda police have arrested Rajesh Parmeshwar Jamad (32) and Anil Vaidhyanath Bhosle (31), natives of Maharashtra and Badavath Kishan (35) from Telangana, who are procuring, supplying and selling the banned narcotic substances on Thursday and seized 150 grams of heroin, 2 kg ganja, a car and 4 mobiles all worth Rs 15 lakh from them.

The main accused Kishan has been supplying the heroin and ganja to drug peddlers in different States and customers and earning money illegally.

Whenever, any drug dealer orders him to supply the banned narcotic substance like cocaine, heroin, MDMA, ganja, he demands 50 per cent of the amount from the dealer and Rajesh contacts his supplier Shabbir.

When the required drugs are arranged by Shabbir, Rajesh proceeds to Rajasthan and other places and collects the narcotic substances and by concealing secretly in shoes, he reaches the dealer at his place and supplies the drugs and collects the money.

Recently, Kishan contacted one source at Hyderabad and informed that he knows one drug supplier from Maharashtra informing that heroin and other banned drugs are available at Rajasthan and he can supply at Hyderabad.