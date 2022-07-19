High alert in Gadwal as Krishna, Tungabhadra rivers swell

Gadwal: With rising waters in Krishna and Tungabhdra rivers, the police officials, revenue officials and other departments have been put on high alert in Gadwal district.

On Tuesday, Gadwal SP Ranjan Ratan Kumar asked the people living along the banks of Krishna and Tungabhadra Rivers to be alert and not to venture into the high flooding river waters as the outflow from Jurala and Tungabhadra dams into the Krishan River is increasing every passing day.

While visiting the Beechupally Pushkara Ghat on the Krishna River in Itikyala mandal on Tuesday, the Gadwal SP took stock of the rising waters into the Krishna River and alerted the concerned police officials of all the police stations covering the jurisdictions of the Krishan River banks and asked them to be vigilant and ensure no untoward incidents occur due to increasing flood levels into the Krishna River.

"We have received reports that incessant rains in the upper reaches of Krishna River and Tungabhdra River have led to heavy inflows into the Krishna River and as Gadwal district is the major junction where the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers meet, the water into the river will swell rapidly and inundate all the low lying areas along the river banks. In view of this we have alerted the officials and people in particular to be on high alert," said the Gadwal SP.

On the other hand in Devarkadra mandal, the Koilsagar project has reached its brim due to heavy inflows from the catchment areas and with the help of Jurala waters, which has been lifted to fill the reservoir. On Tuesday, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Narayapet MLA Rajender Reddy visited the project and released irrigation waters through the left and right canals of the project. From right canal about 180 cusecs of water was released, while through the left canal about 200 cusecs is released.