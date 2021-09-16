High Court refuses to hear PIL on Telangana Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Division bench headed by acting chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao refused to accept a PIL filed by Sunkari Goud during lunch motion.



The petitioner is seeking direction from the State government to issue a GO, declaring the September 17 as the Liberation Day. Counsel for the petitioner Yelamanjula Balaji informed the court that the State police are registering cases against all those persons who are trying to celebrate the September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao, after hearing the contentions of the counsel for the petitioner said, "I cannot direct the State government to declare September 17 as Liberation Day".

If police are registering cases, aggrieved persons may approach the single judge for appropriate relief. Y Balaji, counsel for the petitioner sought a lunch motion on the ground that September 17 is fast approaching, but the Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao rejected the plea.