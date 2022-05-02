High parking fee at Yadadri draws flak

Yadadri/Hyderabad: The Yadagirigutta temple authority's decision to charge a parking fee of Rs 500 for first hour and Rs 100 for every additional hour has received a strong opposition from all quarters. On the first day of the implementation of parking fee on Sunday, more than 100 cars came up to hillock and the temple earned about Rs 60,000.

While expressing happiness at being allowed atop the hillock, the motorists, nevertheless, were sore that the parking fee should be so high. They opined that the temple darshan has become a costly affair for the devotees after renovation.

They flayed that VIPs were exempted from parking fee, besides being provided a hassle-free darshan. Meanwhile, the rush of devotees has increased and it touched 14,000 on normal days and doubled on important days and holidays, informed Yadagirigutta RTC depot manager Laxma Reddy.

As a result, the free RTC buses are running to over capacity. He allayed apprehensions of passengers about the fitness condition of vehicles, saying the technicians were keeping a tab on their state constantly. As adequate number of buses are being arranged, devotees should not board them beyond its capacity, he pleaded.