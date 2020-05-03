 Top
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya greets Justice Vijaysen Reddy

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya greeted Justice Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy who was sworn-in as a judge of Telangana High Court, here, on Sunday

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya greeted Justice Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy who was sworn-in as a judge of Telangana High Court, here, on Sunday.

In a statement, Justice Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy recalled the services rendered by his father, late Justice Bollampalli Subhashan Reddy who was the judge of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court and had also worked as the Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts, besides serving as the first Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission and Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh.

