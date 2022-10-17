HMA visits College of Defence Management

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association in its efforts to further the cause of Management, a sixteen-member senior level delegation from it headed by V Ramchander, president, visited the College of Defence Management and met Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt VSM, Commandant CDM on Sunday.

A four-hour tour of the college revealed the rich legacy of the College and the high quality of the training imparted not only to our Defence Personnel but also to the defence personnel from friendly foreign countries. CDM is an NAAC A+ institution recognised for its excellence in niche management disciplines on Research & Consultancy, Defence Capital Acquisitions, Leadership, Data Analytics and Operations Research & Systems.

In their interaction with Rear Adm. Sanjay Datt, VSM & faculty members of CDM, the HMA Management Committee members were apprised of various academic programmes, training pedagogy, and management tours; institutional connects undertaken by the college.

The insights given by CDM and the areas of mutual interest were explored with the initial talks and HMA looks to further strengthen the ties with CDM through joint Management programmes and guiding Defence Start-Ups. Commandant assured to take forward the academic discourse on subjects of mutual interest on Management in association with HMA and HMA would like to leverage its internal strength with that of CDM for the benefit of defence personnel and society at large.

The Commandant is now on the Board of the Managing Committee of HMA which would go a long way in furthering the interests of both organisations. The president, Ram hander, stated that a MoU could be entered into with CDM wherein the Commandant could be a member of the Managing Committee of HMA on a perennial basis.

The visit to the Nation's premier Centre of Excellence and the association proposed with CDM is aimed at proving greater Management inputs to Management students, practising Managers and defence personnel and develop strategic leaders for the future, to achieve Victory through Excellence.