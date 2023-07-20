HMDA hosts Pre-Bid meeting for Neopolis auction

Hyderabad: HMDA held a pre-bid meeting for Neopolis Phase-II Plots Auction at T Hub, Hyderabad Knowledge Corridor, Hitec City. The Government of Telangana, through HMDA, offered 7 plots ranging from 3.6 to 9.71 acres, totaling 45.33 acres, for auction on 03 August, 2023. The auction took place in two sessions, from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM for four plots and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM for three plots. The pre-bid meeting aimed to provide prospective bidders with clarifications, plot details, and e-auction procedures.

The meeting saw participation from over 100 firms, including real estate developers and builders, both in-person at T Hub and online. The e-auction was conducted by MSTC Limited, a central public sector undertaking with the Government of India.

The Neopolis opportunity was presented to potential bidders from various Indian markets, attracting interest from individuals, NRIs, institutional investors, bankers, corporates, healthcare, infrastructure firms, and property developers. The location’s proximity to the Hitec City-Knowledge City and Financial District, along with connectivity to key infrastructures like the Outer Ring Road, SRDP, and future Metro, make it an attractive investment for a Multi-Use Zone development.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner of HMDA personally addressed queries and welcomed investors to explore the opportunity. The success of Neopolis Phase 1 and HMDA proposed investment in infrastructure development further boosted investor confidence.

During the pre-bid meeting, participants raised queries about the e-auction registration process, bidding method, system transparency, and refund clarity. Larger prospects also inquired about the possibility of combining multiple parcels for their projects.

The meeting comprised three parts, with Knight Frank presenting the potential of Kokapet as a location, HMDA clarifying planning, infrastructure, and development-related queries, and MSTC explaining the e-bidding process. Despite challenging weather conditions, the in-person session witnessed overwhelming attendance, while the online session saw active participation from promoters and decision-makers outside the region.