hmtv felicitated various educational institutions

Hyderabad: In recent times, education system in the two Telugu has got tremendous transformation, so to express gratitude for the achievements done by various educational institutions heads that includes principal or directors, HMTV organised Education Excellence Awards 2023 on Saturday.

Telangana Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy and State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao felicitated 24 educational institutions director, chairman and Headmaster.

Few are namely



Garikapati Sateesh, chairman of SG Consultancy recived award for best abroad Medical Education Consultancy, Anju Sharma , principal of Phoenix Green School of Learning recived award for best International Schools in Telangana and Hyderabad,CBSE, Katakam Uday Kiran, CEO and Managing director of Film and Television Institute of Hyderabad ( FTIH)recived award for best film in Hyderabad, Jayasudha,Headmaster of ZPHS Kamkol received award for best government school in Sangareddy district and N Shobharani, Principal of Government of Telangana State Model School recived award for best government school in Mulugu district.