hmtv, Hans India host Bathukamma in Nakrekal town

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): The district witnessed a vibrant spectacle of cultural pride as the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations were organised in Nakrekal town on Monday. The festive event was jointly hosted by hmtv and The Hans India drawing thousands of women who gathered in traditional attire to celebrate the floral festival with great enthusiasm.

Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham along with the Pushpa couple led the celebrations, adding charm to the event. Women adorned in colourful saris carried Bathukammas, singing folk songs and engaging in traditional dance forms like kolatam around the floral arrangements. Women sang uyyala songs while offering prayers to Gauramma, turning the venue into a vibrant sea of colours and devotion.

