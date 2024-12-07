HMWSSB MD inspects arrangements for ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy on Friday inspected drinking water arrangements that have been made for Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu.

The Hyderabad Water Board is making arrangements to provide drinking water to the people who will gather in large numbers on December 7, 8, and 9. As part of this, arrangements will be made for camps located in the vicinity of Tank Bund, Necklace Road, and People's Plaza.

Ashok Reddy said the Water Board is ready to provide more drinking water if necessary, depending on the crowd. It was stated that preventive measures have been taken to prevent water leakage and sewerage overflow anywhere in the areas around the Secretariat.

As part of this, 40 special drinking water camps will be set up. These will be set up in the areas where the festivals are held, including the roads, the Tank Bund, the Secretariat, and the surrounding areas. In these, water packets and fresh water in drums will be made available, and staff will be appointed in two shifts to provide service 24 hours a day without any hassle.