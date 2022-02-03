Hold Billion March in Delhi: Harish Rao to Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Yadagirigutta: Minister for Health Harish Rao has asked BJP state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to conduct a 'Billion March' in Delhi instead of a 'Million March' in Hyderabad.

Addressing the TRS youth and student wings here on Thursday, he challenged Bandi Sanjay to protest for filling up of huge number of vacancies in the central government. The Centre must spell how many jobs it has created and the roadmap for the future, he demanded.

Harish Rao pointed out there are 15 lakh vacant posts in the various central government departments. He questioned the BJP-led central government when it would fill up the posts? He also asked the central government to provide clarity on why it cut allocations for MGNREGS. He also questioned the central government on the denial of funds to the State.

The Finance Minister said KCR has been working as per the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar. He alleged that the Central government was showing stepmotherly attitude to the state. He called upon youth to give a befitting reply to fake news against the government in social media.