Holiday for educational institutions in Dabeerpua on Jan 22

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner & District Election Officer Lokesh Kumar conducted a meeting with the officials in connection with the conduct of elections to the Dabeerpura ward at Indoor stadium, Amberpet on Friday.

The DEO announced the educational institutions private / Government under Dabeerpura ward jurisdiction would remain closed on poll day i.e., January 22. Later, the Commissioner inspected the polling material and instructed the officials to ensure that all the material should be dispatched to all polling booths as per the check list.

There will be webcasting in all 66 polling booths and the police officials have been asked to ensure all polling personnel reach the polling booths safely by providing police picket points.

Further, the DEO asked the police officials to take adequate precautions at vulnerable points, based on previous experience. The DEO asked the Transport officials to provide minibuses to the polling staff. Later, the DEO inspected the strong room.

Addl. Commissioner Jayaraj Kennedy, Joint Commissioner Pankaja, R.O. Dabeerpura Anil Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.