Honour Killing in Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death over inter-faith marriage

Hyderabad: In what so called honour killing, a man was allegedly killed in a suspected case over an inter-faith marriage in the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to the sources, the victim identified as Harish, was stabbed to death by the relatives of the girl in Dullapally area under the limits of Pet Basheerabad police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate on Thursday.



According to reports, Harish had fallen in love with a girl of another community while he was residing in Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad. However, the girl's family rejected their marriage proposal, and he shifted to Dullapally, where they secretly married and continued to meet each other.

Harish's parents have alleged that the girl's relatives killed him in front of her and then took her away. The police have picked up a few suspects based on the complaint filed by the victim's family and are currently questioning them. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

In another case, a 37-year-old man was found murdered at Bharat Nagar in Jawaharnagar on Friday morning. He is suspected to have been stabbed to death elsewhere and body was dumped here, police said.

The victim, Ali Khan, was brutally beaten and stabbed to death, police suspect and preliminary enquiry revealed that Ali Khan was an accused in a murder case in the past. He had a love marriage a year ago.

On receiving information, the Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Police sources said a murder case was registered and officials were investigating from all possible angles.