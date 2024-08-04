Horrific Road Accident on Srisailam Ghat Road

Nagar Kurnool: A terrible road accident occurred at midnight on the Srisailam Ghat road. According to Egala Penta SI Veeramallu, three people died instantly when a car crashed into a tree. The details, according to the SI, are as follows: Four individuals from the Bollaram area of Hyderabad were traveling to Srisailam for a pilgrimage when their car lost control between Vatavarlapalli and Domalapenta villages on the Ghat road and collided with a tree. It is believed that all four individuals in the car were heavily intoxicated, leading to the accident. On Sunday morning, the bodies of the three deceased were transported to Achampet Government Hospital by a private ambulance, and the severely injured person was taken to Srisailam Sunnipenta Hospital for treatment.

Thousands of vehicles are traveling to Srisailam to witness the natural beauty as the Srisailam project gates have been lifted, releasing water downstream to Nagarjunasagar. As a result, vehicles have been stuck for kilometers on the Hyderabad-Srisailam National Highway from Mannanur to Srisailam over the past two days. Accidents are occurring on the Ghat road at night due to drunk driving. Police and forest department officials are advising pilgrims, devotees, and tourists from all corners of the state to avoid traveling to Srisailam at this time. They are also urging people to understand that due to significant traffic jams, it may take ten hours to cover a distance of 10 kilometers, leading to long waits.