Horror Pain… Post-mortem done, bodies handed over to kin; 22 injured get treatment

The injured passengers in the RTC bus and tipper collision were treated at Chevella and nearby hospitals, while the post-mortem examinations of the deceased were conducted by a team of doctors from Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals. The bodies were handed over to their families by 3 p.m.

According to officials, 19 passengers died in the accident, including 13 women, five men, and a two-month-old infant. As many as 19 passengers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals — 14 at Patnam Hospital, three at the CHC in Chevella, and two at Lalitha Hospital in Chevella. The condition of 18 passengers is said to be stable. Doctors stated that one patient with a head injury is under treatment but is now out of danger.

After learning about the accident, the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha directed the higher officials to rush to the accident site and supervise the treatment and complete other formalities.

He had directed the Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Sangeetha, State Medical Education Director Dr Narendra Kumar and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar to form a team of doctors to provide better treatment to the victims.

The minister directed the officials over the phone to appoint a committee of doctors to provide better treatment to the injured. The minister later visited the hospital and interacted with the injured. The minister consoled the injured, assuring that the government would oversee their treatment. He also enquired about the incident from the bus conductor.