Hotter weather in Telangana in next two days

Weather in Telangana: Parts of Telangana to witness a rise in temperature by two degree Celsius than the normal range in the next two days. At present, the day temperature touched 40 degree Celsius in the state and is expected to rise further.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, the temperature in April and May is expected to reach 45 degree Celsius. On Sunday, Telangana recorded 42 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad said that the heat wave in the state would continue for a few days.

Naspur in Mancherial district in Telangana recorded the highest of 42 degree Celsius day temperature. In Hyderabad, Narayanguda in Hyderabad registered 39.4 degree Celsius. According to the report, around 14 districts in the state witnessed 40 degrees Celsius.