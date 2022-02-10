Hours before marriage, bridegroom dies in road mishap in Mahabubnagar

In a tragic incident, a bridgegroom died in road accident here at Mahabubnagar on Thursday morning. A pall of gloom descended in the families of the victim and the bride with the death of the bridegroom.



Going into details, Chaitanya (35), a native of Christian colony was working at Thirmalapur government school in Narayanpet. His marriage was set today at 11.30 am with a girl from Wanaparthy at MB Church in Mahabubnagar.

Around 5 am today, Chaitanya told his parents he was going Jadcherla and left the home in his car which crashed into a tree near Nakkalabanda thanda. The bridegroom who sustained serious injuries was dead on the spot. It is learned that Chaitanya had left the home to pick up his friends who arrived to attend his marriage.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to Mahabubnagar government hospital for post-mortem.