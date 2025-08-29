House Site Pattas distributed to Udandapur Reservoir Displaced Families

Jadcherla (Mahabubnagar): In a significant step towards rehabilitation and justice for the displaced families of the Udandapur Reservoir project, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy and District Collector Vijayendra Bhoi on Friday distributed house site pattas to beneficiaries from several tandas in Udandapur–Vallur villages of Jadcherla constituency.

The event, held at Chinnagutta Tanda, witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers as well as district officials. Beneficiaries belonging to Tummalakunta Tanda, Regadipetti Tanda, Chinnagutta Tanda (under Vallur village), and Ontigudise Tanda (under Udandapur limits) received pattas, marking a new chapter in their rehabilitation journey. In all, 237 families were allotted house site pattas on this occasion.

Speaking at the programme, MLA Anirudh Reddy reassured the displaced families of his unwavering support. He said, “I will always continue my fight for the rights of Udandapur reservoir oustees. Leaving one’s native land, home, and soil is a painful sacrifice, and I deeply understand your struggle. Yet, because of your large-heartedness and sacrifice, the reservoir works are moving forward successfully today.”

He highlighted the larger impact of the project, stating that once completed, the reservoir would irrigate nearly 8 lakh acres of farmland, bringing prosperity to farmers across the region. “The real foundation for this progress is your sacrifice. You are the unsung heroes of this project, and for that, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” he added.

The MLA assured the gathering that no displaced family would be left behind or face injustice. He vowed to stand firmly with them until all rights and due compensation were secured. “The value of the land you gave up cannot be measured in money. But I will ensure that your sacrifice receives the honor and respect it deserves,” he emphasized.

Anirudh Reddy also directed the RDO to expedite the Udandapur award process to provide timely financial security to the displaced families. The programme was attended by key officials including the RDO, Municipal Chairperson Koneti Pushpalatha, AMC Chairperson Tangella Jyothi Alwal Reddy, local councillors, Congress leaders, and several villagers.