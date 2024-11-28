Household survey should be completed by Dec 1’

Adilabad: The details of the house-to-house survey, which the government has ambitiously undertaken for the analysis of social, economic and social conditions, should be completed online by December 1.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah inspected the online registration process underway at the offices of the MPDO and Tehsildar of Neridgonda on Wednesday.

He inspected the process of entering details online by the data entry operators and made several suggestions to them.

He said that the details of the house-to-house survey should be entered online carefully, family-wise, without any possibility of any mistakes, and that any difficulties in entering the details should be brought to the attention of the authorities and that the online registration process should be completed in a timely manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the information collected during the survey should be entered online quickly.

He said that the details should be recorded by the operators under the supervision of the officials and in the presence of the enumerators, without any room for errors.

The Collector was accompanied by Tehsildar Kalim, MPDO, operators, staff and others.