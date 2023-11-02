How can BCs believe ‘cheater’ Congress, asks Ponnala

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah who recently joined the BRS said on Wednesday how can BCs believe the Congress which cheated them in the allotment of tickets.

Addressing a press conference, along with D Sravan Kumar, E Shekhar, N Sridhar, at Telangana Bhavan, here, Lakshmaiah recalled Rahul Gandhi’s statement that BCs will be given top priority and also reservation should be increased based on BCs population. He pointed out that when senior leader V Hanumanth Rao asked for three seats for BCs, the party gave Rao’s seat to Rohin Reddy, who is from Khairatabad.

‘The Congress leadership has sold tickets to Reddys by denying tickets to several leaders, including working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, DCC presidents Nandikanti Sridhar, Erra Shekhar, former MLA Anil and many other BC leaders. How can the leaders who sold BC tickets do justice to them, Ponnala asked.

“When the Congress is unable to give BCs tickets, how can we believe that it will fight for reservations,” he asked, pointing out, tickets were given to 20 BCs and 40 Reddys. Is this social justice?

He said the Congress had said it would release BC declaration and BC Garjana and talked of having a meeting in Shadnagar, but it never organised such a meeting. It also insulted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. What has happened to the Udaipur Declaration. ‘They said one ticket for a family. The new entrants are given two per family. There were tickets for parachutes selling 40 tickets. The Congress has become like Telugu Desam and entire Chandrababu and Revanth batches have joined the party’.