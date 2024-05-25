How feasible are water bodies in TS and AP for water aerodromes?

Hyderabad: Will the operation of seaplanes and establishment of 'water aerodromes' ever be a reality for future tourism and recreational projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?

This assumes significance against the backdrop of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the civil aviation regulators issuing Draft Regulations inviting views on draft amendments to the relevant sections of the Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR) for the Minimum Safety Requirements (MSR) for Seaplane Operations.

Given the indicators in the draft regulations, the "Nature Reserved designated marine areas and Fishing Grounds shall not be used for water aerodromes or to install floating platforms."

According to the first water body census of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Telangana State has 64,055 water bodies, out of which 98.5 per cent are located in rural and 1.5 per cent in urban areas.

The majority of water bodies in Telangana are ponds followed by water conservation schemes, percolation tanks, check dams and tanks. The water bodies based on the usage fall under irrigation, industrial, pisciculture, domestic and recreation. In all, there are 110 water bodies used in Telangana for recreation purposes like Tank Bund in the state capital.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,90,777 water bodies and 99.73 per cent are located in the rural and 0.27 in the urban areas. Only 35 water bodies in the state are used for reaction purposes. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the State Fisheries Department of AP said that most of the water bodies under minor irrigation, tanks, and ponds have been used for growing fish. In some cases, the local bodies call for auctions for growing fish. Adding this has been the practice for decades since United Andhra Pradesh.

Encouraging fisheries and the development of recreational spaces around the water bodies have been taken up in many places within the GHMC area and in the districts in the last five years. Encouraging pisciculture was taken up under the Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department in several water bodies, including reservoirs.

How much of the existing activity at the water bodies in both states comes in the way of meeting the requirement for protected waters which are safe to use during landing and take-off by an aircraft. Also, how far the existing water bodies are feasible to establish a water aerodrome to support seaplane operations?

Besides these questions, depth of the sea bed and size of the aircraft intended to be operated, distance of the water aerodrome or floating platform from the servicing islands, maritime movements in the location, navigable airspace, effect on the surrounding community, availability of the length of clear and safe water runway concerning the size and type of aircraft intended for use also matter. Also, the landing and take-off areas should be oriented to permit operations into the wind, the depth of water and taxiway requirements are the other issues of concern that has to be addressed.

While the existing usage and activities need assessment for any proposed water aerodrome either in AP or TS, the feasibility of sea front in both states for operating sea planes establishing new water aerodromes could be identified like in any other state only after the final implementation of the CARs, pointed out a DGCA official.