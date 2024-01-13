HSI/ India in collaboration with Telangana police Academy conducts workshop on animal protection

The sensitization workshop conducted by Humane Society International/India in collaboration with the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy aimed at educating under-trainee sub-inspectors about animal protection laws in India. The workshop, which lasted for three hours, focused on creating awareness and sensitivity towards animal welfare within the law enforcement community.

Shreya Paropkari, an Advocate from the High Court for the state of Telangana and an experienced animal protection advocate, facilitated discussions during the workshop. She emphasized the role of law enforcement in upholding animal protection laws and provided practical insights through interactive presentations and case studies. The workshop covered topics such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the connection between animal cruelty and other crimes like domestic violence, and the importance of addressing violence against animals at its early stages.

This initiative is part of HSI/India's commitment to creating a more compassionate society. By collaborating with key stakeholders and training law enforcement officials, they aim to empower them with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively enforce animal protection laws. HSI/India has been conducting such trainings since 2013 and has trained over 1,200 law enforcement officials annually on animal protection laws.

Mousumi Gupta, the director of Government Affairs at Humane Society International/India, believes that training and sensitizing law enforcement agencies will not only help in improving the infrastructure for animals but also in developing better policies and preventing further injustice against animals.



















