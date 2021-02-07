Husnabad: Free coaching camp for job aspirants launched

Husnabad: With a lot of hard work and continuous efforts, one can reach great heights in their life, said Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar on Saturday.

The MLA along with Zilla Parishad chairman of Warangal Urban Dr M Sudhir Kumar launched a free coaching camp for job aspirants of Husnabad constituency on the day.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that in the past training camps were conducted for Police and Army jobs, but now as the State government is about release notification for filling of about 50,000 vacant posts, a free coaching camp has been launched to help the job aspirants prepare for the exams. He appealed to the job aspirants to utilise the opportunity.

"This coaching will be helpful for those preparing to crack Group 1, 2 and 4 exams besides other exams.

Many candidates from rural backgrounds cannot afford coaching. That is why, this free coaching camp has been organised," he informed. Candidates should not prepare for competitive examinations for name sake but should work hard to get the job.

The future of Husnabad is in the hands of youth and they should secure more government jobs and bring good name to the constituency, he said, informing that a coaching camp for police jobs would be started soon.