Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad gets heavy inflows

Hyderabad: Following incessant rains witnessed by the city for more than 48 hours, the Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad touched its full tank level (FTL) on Sunday. The lake water level touched 513.59 metres on Sunday, which is 18 cm over the FTL of 513.41 metres.

If all the gates of the lakes are opened, low lying areas will be threatened with inundatation. GHMC officials say currently there is no danger to the locals residing in the low lying areas. However, they may have to evacuate if the heavy showers continue.

"Residents living in the downstream areas of Domalguda, Himayatnagar, Liberty and Ashok Nagar can be affected if the rain does not stop, as a precautionary measure we have alerted all the people residing in low lying areas to be prepared for evacuation," said Rambabu, Executive Engineer, GHMC. "If the water level crosses 513.80 metres. the residents will be required to shift to nearby rescue camps," he adds further.

The GHMC is continuously monitoring the water levels at Hussainsagar. The central zone teams have deployed in the low lying areas to tackle inundation, tree falls and other obstacles.

"All the 18 vents are kept clear to make sure that the excess water flows interruption-free into the drains. Since afternoon the rains have reduced hence the water level has slightly reduced too," concludes Rambabu.