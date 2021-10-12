  • Menu
Huzurabad by-election: Case filed on Eatala Rajender for violating election norms

The police registered a case against the former minister and BJP Huzurabad candidate Eatala Rajender for violating election norms.

The police registered a case against the former minister and BJP Huzurabad candidate Eatala Rajender for violating election norms. The police said that Rajender arranged a public gathering violating the COVID-19 protocol. The case was registered after a complaint by flying squad.

On the other hand, Eatala Rajender and BJP leader Vivek staged a protest on road demanding justice to the family of man who died in the road accident at Uppal of Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district. The accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw and car collided with each other.

The protest was continued for three hours which led to the huge traffic jam on Huzurabad road with the road accident.

