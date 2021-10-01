Huzurabad by-election: TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav files nomination

TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav on Friday filed nomination for the ensuing Huzurabad by-election. After offering prayers at a temple Illandukunta, the Srinivas Yadav handed over the nomination papers to the Huzurabad election returning officer Ravinder Reddy.



Srinivas Yadav was accompanied by State planning commissioner vice-chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya and former minister Enugala Peddi Reddy. Srinivas Yadav filed the nomination papers soon after the election notification has been announced.

Huzurabad is set to go for polls on October 30 and the results will be announced on November 2. The nomination process begun today and the last date to filed the nominations is October 8.