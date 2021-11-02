Huzurabad by-election: TRS takes the lead in postal ballot

The vote counting for Huzurabad by-election began on Tuesday morning at 8 am at SRR college in Karimnagar. Postal ballot votes will be counted at first and the result of the first round will be released at 9.30 am.

With the latest reports coming in, TRS took the lead in the postal ballot counting so far. Of the total 753 votes polled, TRS secured 503 votes, 159 for BJP, and Congress managed to bag 35 votes.

The total counting will be held in 22 rounds which consume 30 minutes for a round.

Gellu Srinivas from TRS, Eatala Rajender from BJP and Balmuri Venkat from Congress contested in the by-election.