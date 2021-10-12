Huzurabad bypoll: EC rejects 19 nominations

Hyderabad: The Election Commission rejected 19 nominations during the scrutiny process on Monday for the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll slated to be held on October 30. As on Monday, there are 42 candidates in fray.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the nomination papers of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat were said to be in the order.

There are 31 independents and several other candidates of unrecognised parties. The parties include Anna YSR Congress Party, Praja Ektha Party, Dalita Bahujana Party, Yuva Taram Party, Praja Vani Party, Jai Swaraj Party and Marxist Communist Party of India (United).

Earlier, 61 candidates had filed nominations till October 8, the last date for filing the nomination papers. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 13, and this is the day on which there would be clarity on the number of candidates going to contest the polls.