Huzurabad bypoll to be held under strict Covid protocols

Karimnagar: The by-election for Huzurabad assembly constituency would be conducted duly following the Covid-19 protocols, said District Collector RV Karnan on Tuesday. He along with Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana held a press conference on the conduct of Huzurabad by-election at the Collectorate Conference Hall. A special officer would be appointed to monitor the covid regulations in Huzurabad constituency.

The Collector said that electKarimnagar, Karimnagar News, Telangana, Telangana Newsion inspection teams, flying squads, static teams and video teams have been set up for the conduct of the elections. Veenavanka, Illandakunta, Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Kamalapur mandals fall under Huzurabad constituency.

The Huzurabad Revenue Divisional Officer would act as the Election Returning Officer for the Huzurabad Legislative Assembly constituency elections. Following the release of schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the by-poll, the election model code of conduct has come into force in the district on Tuesday. Karnan informed that the notification of the election would be issued on October 1.

October 8 would be the last date for receipt of nominations, which would be scrutinised on October 11. Withdrawal of nominations could be done from October 12 - 13 and polling would take place on October 30. The votes counting would be on Nov 2 and the election process will be completed by Nov 5.

According to the ECI norms everyone in the Huzurabad constituency should wear a mask, wash their hands frequently with soap or sanitizer and abide by the rules of physical distance. All the staff participating in the election duties and polling agents of political parties must have received two doses of covid vaccination, the Collector said. CP Satyanarayana said code of conduct for elections would be implemented impartially and strictly. Steps to ensure the elections were conducted peacefully in a peaceful atmosphere without any violent incidents. A control room would be set up for receiving election complaints..