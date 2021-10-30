Huzurabad decides today

Huzurabad: As the voters are out to cast their votes in Huzurabad bypoll, the TRS party is making all-out efforts to see that the voter turnout would be more than 84 per cent that was witnessed during general elections in 2018.



The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

Both the main parties – TRS and BJP -- are not only focussing on mobilising the local voters but also those who are in other parts of the State and country but have their votes in Huzurabad. The parties are even offering cab charges if the family wants to come to Huzurabad and exercise their franchise. Leaders said that they had contacted all those voters who were staying in other parts of the country and urged them to come to utilise their franchise. The political parties are even said to be offering to reimburse travel and boarding expenses of such voters. Both the TRS and BJP have intensified their efforts to ensure that voters turn out in large numbers.

Efforts were also made to see that the grievances of some of those who did not receive money and had protested were redressed. Last-minute distribution of cash and liquor continued till late in the night. Palpable tension was clearly visible in both the camps. TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav and BJP contestant Eatala Rajender are personally monitoring the activities of the party cadre in their efforts to win over the voters. For the sake of public consumption both sides claim that all survey reports were in their favour. They feel that the 12-hour period of 7 am to 7 pm when polling would take place is the most crucial period.

The constituency has five mandals. Huzurabad mandal has the highest number of 61,670 votes, followed by Jammikunta 59,000 and 51,000 votes in Kamalapur mandal. TRS leaders exude confidence of securing more votes from these three mandals. The BJP also made a similar claim. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful election following Covid protocols. The election staff reached the polling booths on Friday evening. The authorities said sanitisers have been made available and the voters would not be permitted to cast their vote without a mask. Webcasting was arranged in all booths to monitor the voting pattern from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Hyderabad. Police and election observers developed a network to oversee the law- and -order issues. Heavy deployment of Central forces has also been made.