Huzurabad: Jammikunta turns pink for CM KCR's public meeting

With the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to the Huzurabad for a public meeting, Jammikunta village turned pink with the hoardings to the ruling party welcoming the party chief.

The meeting that is expected to draw thousands of people assumed significance in the wake of Huzurabad by-election. Also, the Chief Minister will formally launch Dalit Bandhu, the scheme which is said to provide Rs 10 lakh to each dalit family in the state.

In the view of the Chief Minister launching the party, dalits from Kamalapur launched padayatra to the public meeting in Salapalli and dalits from Sanathnagar in Hyderabad along with the TRS party leaders and workers were also attended the meeting.

Minister Indra Karan Reddy gathered the crowd from Adilabad to the public meeting while minister Malla Reddy deployed 500 vehicles to bring the public to Huzurabad.

