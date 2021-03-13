Hyderabad: 1 killed as car rams into median in Shamshabad

A person was dead on the spot after the car he was driving rammed into a road median at Tondupally village in Shamshabad here on Saturday.

The driver is said to have lost control of the speeding car and rammed into the median. The driver is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the man suffered grievous injuries after his head hit the car's steering due to the impact and died on the spot. The incident occurred when the victim was proceeding from the Shamshabad towards Mehdipatnam.

The Shamshabad police registered a case and took up the investigation. The incident ensued to a traffic jam in the surroundings, which was later cleared by the police.