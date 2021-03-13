X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: 1 killed as car rams into median in Shamshabad

road accident
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A person was dead on the spot after the car he was driving rammed into a road median at Tondupally village in Shamshabad here on Saturday.

A person was dead on the spot after the car he was driving rammed into a road median at Tondupally village in Shamshabad here on Saturday.

The driver is said to have lost control of the speeding car and rammed into the median. The driver is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the man suffered grievous injuries after his head hit the car's steering due to the impact and died on the spot. The incident occurred when the victim was proceeding from the Shamshabad towards Mehdipatnam.

The Shamshabad police registered a case and took up the investigation. The incident ensued to a traffic jam in the surroundings, which was later cleared by the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X