Hyderabad: 2 kirana stores booked for not practicing social distancing

Hyderabad: Cases have been registered against two Kirana stores in Balanagar area of Hyderabad for neglecting social distancing.

As people queue up for essential items during the lockdown, Kirana stores across the state have been asked to implement social distancing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Despite several warnings, various stores are being operated without maintaining social distance.

Besides social distancing, the government has also asked the shop keepers to wear gloves and a mask while handling cash and keep hand sanitizer dispensers for customers. Kirana stores, supermarket outlets have been witnessing heavy crowds during the lockdown.

The government has advised to maintain social distancing to control the community transmission of the coronavirus. So far, the Telangana has reported 404 coronavirus positive cases.