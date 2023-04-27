  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: 23 mesmerizing performances at Dr MCR HRD Institute held

Hyderabad: 23 mesmerizing performances at Dr MCR HRD Institute held
x
Highlights

The Central Civil Services Officers from across the country, who are attending Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute

Hyderabad : The Central Civil Services Officers from across the country, who are attending Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, presented a cultural programme, "Arth-Sankhya-Kala". Over 90 Officer Trainees presented 23 highly mesmerizing performances.

The Officer Trainees performed folk dances of different States, including Lezim & Lavni from Maharashtra, Meena Ghungavati from Rajasthan, Bhangra and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X