Hyderabad: 23 mesmerizing performances at Dr MCR HRD Institute held

Hyderabad : The Central Civil Services Officers from across the country, who are attending Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, presented a cultural programme, "Arth-Sankhya-Kala". Over 90 Officer Trainees presented 23 highly mesmerizing performances.

The Officer Trainees performed folk dances of different States, including Lezim & Lavni from Maharashtra, Meena Ghungavati from Rajasthan, Bhangra and others.